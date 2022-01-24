Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Michigan State Holds Classes Online, Welcomes Basketball Fans

By

Scott Jaschik
January 24, 2022
 
 

Michigan State University is holding all classes online until Jan. 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But Fox News noted that basketball games during January all featured the same 100 percent attendance: 14,797 fans.

Blake Maday, a Michigan State student, said, “The fact that students can fill the [the arena] packed shoulder to shoulder for hours before the game, for the entirety of the game and be together for, you know, probably three hours at night with no social distancing, not even including all the outsiders being brought in to campus for the game, it's wildly hypocritical.”

Dan Olsen, the deputy spokesperson for Michigan State University, said, “Athletics events are optional events that students or the pubic [sic] can attend, unlike classes which are required for our students to progress toward their degree and graduate.”

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Keeps a President Up at Night
Fostering Wellness During a Time
of Continued COVID Uncertainty
The Big Threat to Academic Freedom
No One’s Talking About

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Piranha Feed
How Universities Should Think about the Warren OPM Letter
Markets 1, Policy 0
A New Way to Talk About New Books About Academic Innovation
What If Nothing Matters?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 