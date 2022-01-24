Michigan State Holds Classes Online, Welcomes Basketball Fans

Michigan State University is holding all classes online until Jan. 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But Fox News noted that basketball games during January all featured the same 100 percent attendance: 14,797 fans.

Blake Maday, a Michigan State student, said, “The fact that students can fill the [the arena] packed shoulder to shoulder for hours before the game, for the entirety of the game and be together for, you know, probably three hours at night with no social distancing, not even including all the outsiders being brought in to campus for the game, it's wildly hypocritical.”

Dan Olsen, the deputy spokesperson for Michigan State University, said, “Athletics events are optional events that students or the pubic [sic] can attend, unlike classes which are required for our students to progress toward their degree and graduate.”