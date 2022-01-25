SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Rethinking Secession
January 25, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Waters, professor of law at Indiana University at Bloomington, examines secession and whether it could be a good thing in a polarized America. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
