Academic Minute: Rethinking Secession

Doug Lederman
January 25, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Waters, professor of law at Indiana University at Bloomington, examines secession and whether it could be a good thing in a polarized America. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

