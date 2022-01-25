Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Pulse Podcast: Narine Hall of Inspace

By

Doug Lederman
January 25, 2022
 
 

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Narine Hall, founder and CEO of Inspace, an online learning platform. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse’s host, Hall discusses the platform's use of proximity-based audio and other topics. Find more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Affirmative Action and Afflicting the Comfortable
What Keeps a President Up at Night
Fostering Wellness During a Time
of Continued COVID Uncertainty

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Who and What Is ‘the Administration’ at a University?
Help Us Help You
Missing In-Person Conferences
How to Teach the Re-Emergence of the American Id
The Piranha Feed
How Universities Should Think About the Warren OPM Letter

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 