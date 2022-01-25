SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Pulse Podcast: Narine Hall of Inspace
January 25, 2022
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Narine Hall, founder and CEO of Inspace, an online learning platform. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse’s host, Hall discusses the platform's use of proximity-based audio and other topics. Find more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.
