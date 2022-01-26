Print

Academic Minute: An Out-of-the-Box Treatment for PTSD

By

Doug Lederman
January 26, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: C. Michael White, distinguished professor and chair of pharmacy practice at the University of Connecticut, discusses the possibility of using MDMA-assisted psychotherapy to treat this disorder. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

