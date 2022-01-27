Print

Academic Minute: The Traits That Matter When Forming Teams

By

Doug Lederman
January 27, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Cynthia Maupin, assistant professor of organizational behavior and leadership at Binghamton University, explains which traits are most sought after when teams are forming. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

