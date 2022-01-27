Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

California Colleges Split on Opening Campuses Now

By

Scott Jaschik
January 27, 2022
 
 

Campuses in the Bay Area of California are planning to reopen Monday, Jan. 31. The University of California, Berkeley; Santa Clara University; and California State University, East Bay, all announced plans in recent days, The Mercury News reported.

But Porterville College, a California community college, is extending online instruction by two weeks, to Feb. 14. A statement from Claudia Habib, the president, said, “Since my last message the positivity rate has significantly increased from 20.3 percent to 32.6 percent as reported today. In addition, the number of students and employees in quarantine has also increased significantly. In fact, it is double the number of individuals in quarantine at PC as compared to last semester’s high. The Omicron variant also continues to impact our community. While we are optimistic that this surge will peak soon, it will be a while before we experience relief.”

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Biological Gender in Fair Competitive Sports Policy
How to Break the College Bubble
Affirmative Action and Afflicting the Comfortable

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Toward Ethical and Equitable AI in Higher Education
The In-Person Double Standard
Needed: More Curiosity, Less Phony Objectivity
Most Kids Find K-12 Education Boring and Stressful. What Should Colleges Learn From that Fact?
3 Questions for Yale’s Jenny Frederick on Facilitation Excellence
From Surviving to Thriving

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 