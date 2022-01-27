California Colleges Split on Opening Campuses Now

Campuses in the Bay Area of California are planning to reopen Monday, Jan. 31. The University of California, Berkeley; Santa Clara University; and California State University, East Bay, all announced plans in recent days, The Mercury News reported.

But Porterville College, a California community college, is extending online instruction by two weeks, to Feb. 14. A statement from Claudia Habib, the president, said, “Since my last message the positivity rate has significantly increased from 20.3 percent to 32.6 percent as reported today. In addition, the number of students and employees in quarantine has also increased significantly. In fact, it is double the number of individuals in quarantine at PC as compared to last semester’s high. The Omicron variant also continues to impact our community. While we are optimistic that this surge will peak soon, it will be a while before we experience relief.”