New Mexico State Provost Fired

By

Susan H. Greenberg
January 27, 2022
 
 

New Mexico State University has officially terminated the employment of Provost Carol Parker, the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

Parker was placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 9, after the NMSU Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of NMSU Senate passed resolutions of no confidence in her and President John Floros. The resolutions alleged that the administrators spent too much on themselves and didn’t listen to others’ concerns.

Floros announced earlier this month that he was leaving the university.

