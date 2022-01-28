Print

Academic Minute: Medication Abortion for University Students

By

Doug Lederman
January 28, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Carrie N. Baker, professor in the program for the study of women and gender at Smith College, discusses the hurdles college students can face in gaining access to abortion. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

