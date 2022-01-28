SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Medication Abortion for University Students
January 28, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Carrie N. Baker, professor in the program for the study of women and gender at Smith College, discusses the hurdles college students can face in gaining access to abortion. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Jordan Peterson retires from U of Toronto
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Colleges amend their isolation policies amid Omicron surge
- Ferris prof who didn't want to teach F2F suspended for video
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »