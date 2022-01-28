University Mistakenly Told Students They’d Won Scholarships

Central Michigan University is paying for mistakenly awarding 58 scholarships.

The university said that when it was “testing a new messaging technology over the weekend, CMU staff inadvertently posted a message about the prestigious Centralis Scholar Award that was seen by students who were logged into the system at that time. The message appeared to indicate the student had received the Centralis Scholarship, when in fact they had not.”

After inquiries from The New York Times, the university decided to award full-tuition scholarships to all the students, but not other funds that go only to the Centralis Scholars.

The university said, “We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal. To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.”