SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Social Presence in Online Instruction
January 31, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Billi L. Bromer, associate professor in the college of education at Brenau University, offers advice about how to improve online instruction. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Will test optional become the new normal in admissions? | Inside Higher Ed
- Judge mostly sides with Florida professors in speech case
- Can peer counseling ease the campus mental health crisis?
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »