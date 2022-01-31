Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Nebraska Updates Mascot Due to Hate Symbol Similarity

By

Josh Moody
January 31, 2022
 
 

Prompted by concerns over white supremacist imagery, the University of Nebraska has made a small change to depictions of Herbie Husker, the mascot of a farmer dressed in a cowboy hat and overalls that has represented the state university’s beloved Cornhuskers for nearly 50 years.

Herbie Husker’s left hand, once shaped in an “OK” sign, has been updated with the index finger raised to signify “we’re No. 1.” That change was made due to concerns that the OK sign has been hijacked by white supremacists who use the gesture to signal “WP,” for “white power.”

Nebraska officials told the Flatwater Free Press that the change was made in 2020 after they became aware of how the symbol was being used. Going forward, the university will only use the updated image of Herbie Husker on officially licensed merchandise, officials told the news outlet.

The “OK” hand gesture is officially considered a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, though the group notes “it most commonly signals understanding, consent, approval or well-being” and that “particular caution must be used when evaluating this symbol.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How Crises Make Us Lead (and Feel)
Another Educational Challenge
COVID Has Revealed
Biological Gender in Fair Competitive Sports Policy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Rankings and Purposes
How Selective Might Elite Universities Be in 2050?
Guest Post: Not So Fast on Campus Self-Censorship
Friday Fragments
How OPMs Should Respond to the Warren Letter
No More Mean Girls

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 