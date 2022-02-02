For 2nd Day in a Row, HBCUs Targeted With Bomb Threats

For the second day in a row, multiple historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats and were put under lockdown Tuesday, ABC News reported.

At least 12 HBCUs were threatened Tuesday, including Howard University, Alcorn State University, Coppin State University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, the University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University, Kentucky State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Philander Smith College, Arkansas Baptist College and Jackson State University. Judson University, which is not an HBCU, was also targeted. No bombs or weapons have been found at any institution.

On Monday, at least six HBCUs reported bomb threats, which the FBI was investigating in conjunction with local law enforcement. Earlier in January, at least eight HBCUs were also targeted with bomb threats.

The threats coincided with the first day of U.S. Black History Month. “We don’t think it’s by coincidence that we received this particular threat at this particular time,” A. Zachary Faison Jr., president of Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Fla., told Reuters. In a press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We take these threats incredibly seriously,” adding that the White House doesn’t know what motivated them.