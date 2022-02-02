SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Committee Chair Asks for Probe on Everglades
The chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor has asked the Education Department to investigate whether Everglades College is a legitimate nonprofit organization.
The letter from Representative Bobby Scott of Virginia said, “In the case of Everglades College, the owner and the owner’s family, directly and indirectly through their businesses, substantially benefit from the earnings of the [college], in violation of the principles of what makes an [college] a nonprofit. Dr. [Arthur] Keiser, his family members, and related businesses have received millions of dollars since 2011 from loan payments, rental properties, and contracts to provide goods and services to Everglades College, including at above fair market values as the IRS has previously found. In summary, based on the information provided above, we request the department review its previous recognition of Everglades College as a nonprofit institution for the purposes of Title IV eligibility.”
Everglades College currently operates as Everglades University and Keiser University, the letter said. Keiser bought Everglades 10 years ago.
Keiser University responded, “Keiser University would first like to note that the referral letter from the Education Committee to the Department of Education raises no new issues … Keiser University believes that re-opening transactions approved by the federal government over a decade ago does nothing to advance the interests of students today. Keiser University stands ready to work with its government partners to work on the critical issues in education to help improve the education system and increase access especially for students of diverse backgrounds and those from underserved communities.”
