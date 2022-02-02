SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Emory Public Health School Receives $100M Gift
The O. Wayne Rollins Foundation will give $100 million to Emory University’s school of public health—the largest gift the school has ever received—to establish two endowed funds, Emory officials announced Tuesday.
One of the funds—called the Rollins Fund for Faculty Excellence—will help the public health school recruit senior faculty members and provide early-career support for junior faculty members, according to a press release. The second fund, the Rollins Fund for Student Success, will support financial aid for student work-study and field experiences. It will also “allow the school to support increased student interest in public health spurred by the global pandemic,” the press release stated.
“Through sustained and visionary investment over the last three decades, the Rollins family has transformed Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health into one of the finest in the nation, addressing public health needs in Georgia, across the country, and on a global scale,” Gregory L. Fenves, president of Emory, said in a statement.
