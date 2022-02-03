Print

Academic Minute: What to Expect in Rainfall as Climate Warms

Doug Lederman
February 3, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Shaung-Ye Wu, professor in the department of geology and environmental geosciences at the University of Dayton, examines some of the changes global warming is bringing to weather patterns. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

