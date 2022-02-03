SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: What to Expect in Rainfall as Climate Warms
February 3, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Shaung-Ye Wu, professor in the department of geology and environmental geosciences at the University of Dayton, examines some of the changes global warming is bringing to weather patterns. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Boston College launches new student success efforts
- What the success of trans swimmer Lia Thomas means for NCAA
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The era of flexible work in higher education has begun
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »