Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Appeals Court Reinstates Title IX Lawsuit at Michigan State

By

Josh Moody
February 3, 2022
 
 

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a lawsuit alleging that Michigan State University violated a federal anti–sex discrimination law when it eliminated its women’s swimming and diving team in 2020.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued a 2-to-1 ruling Tuesday, sending the lawsuit back to the district court.

Members of the women’s swimming and diving program initially sued in early 2021 and sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the dissolution of the team, arguing that Michigan State failed to provide female athletes with equal athletic opportunities, as required by Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Michigan State announced the elimination of both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs in October 2020, citing “a financial crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen in college athletics.” Despite citing financial concerns for the athletic department in its decision to cut those programs in 2020, the university recently signed its head football coach to a $95 million deal.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Emergency Remote Instruction
Is Not Quality Online Learning
Using an Antiracist Lens
to Rethink Budgetary Norms
Biological Essentialism Hurts All Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Creating Common Ground With Faculty in Transfer Reform: The Role of Futurecasting
Collaboration Is Key to Successful Alternative Credential Creation
Readers Respond on Rigor
Smil’s ‘Grand Transitions’ and Higher Ed in 2050
Hiring for the Future
Building a Video Communications Strategy That Works

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 