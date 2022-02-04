Faculty Fights Layoff Plans at City College of San Francisco

About 50 full-time faculty members will be laid off at the City College of San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

San Francisco Community College District chancellor David Martin said notices will go out to affected faculty members March 15.

“These actions are important steps in the process of identifying a sustainable path forward for the District, which is at a critical point where we are unable to draw upon reserves or deficit spend,” he said in a letter addressed to the campus community Wednesday.

He also noted that the district is expected to undergo an accreditation evaluation this academic year, so its budget must reflect a “commitment to and plan for achieving short-term and long-term financial solvency and stability.”

Leaders of the American Federation of Teachers Local 2121, the City College of San Francisco faculty union, plan to deliver a Valentine’s Day petition to the college’s Board of Trustees with the message “CCSF Trustees, Roses are red, Violets are blue, Downsizing hurts students. WE will fight for them, will YOU?”

Malaika Finkelstein, the faculty union president, said in a video statement that the union will fight against the move and will “stand together against layoffs.”