Police Investigate Anti-Semitic Vandalism at Curry College

Police are investigating multiple cases of vandalism and graffiti, including anti-Semitic language and swastikas, found on the campus of Curry College in Milton, Mass., starting late last week, The Boston Globe reported.

Milton Police deputy chief James O’Neil told the Globe that the department is probing five separate cases of hate speech and vandalism on the campus. The first case was reported on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when a residence hall laundry room was defaced with swastikas and “discriminatory and hateful language,” college officials told the Globe. The college said it received additional reports between Friday and Sunday of four other incidents, though the nature of the other graffiti was not disclosed.

Curry president Kenneth Quigley and other administrators held meetings with concerned students Tuesday in the college’s Diversity Center. Robert Trestan, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the Globe that the ADL was aware of the reports and has been in touch with the college and the police.

“Our support and care go out to everyone in our community, but particularly to our fellow Jewish and Black community members affected by this act,” Curry College officials said in a statement. “The College has both clear policies against hostile or hateful speech and a full commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and diverse campus. These acts are contrary to all that Curry, its students, and faculty and staff stand for, and will not be tolerated.”