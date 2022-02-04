Women Make Up 16% of Finance Faculty in Top Business Programs

A study of faculty at the top 100 business schools in the U.S. found that only 16 percent in finance were women. The study was by Mila Getmansky Sherman of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Heather E. Tookes of the Yale University School of Management, and it was published recently in The Journal of Finance. “The gender imbalance manifests in several ways. First, after controlling for research productivity, women hold positions at lower ranked institutions and are less likely to be full professors. Results also suggest that they are paid less,” says the abstract.