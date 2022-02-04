Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Women Make Up 16% of Finance Faculty in Top Business Programs

By

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2022
 
 

A study of faculty at the top 100 business schools in the U.S. found that only 16 percent in finance were women. The study was by Mila Getmansky Sherman of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Heather E. Tookes of the Yale University School of Management, and it was published recently in The Journal of Finance. “The gender imbalance manifests in several ways. First, after controlling for research productivity, women hold positions at lower ranked institutions and are less likely to be full professors. Results also suggest that they are paid less,” says the abstract.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Next Week’s Community College Summit Agenda? Too Easy
Hoardicultural Studies
Emergency Remote Instruction
Is Not Quality Online Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Doing the Reading
3 Questions for Duke Learning Innovation’s Kim Manturuk
An Education With Impact
Creating Common Ground With Faculty in Transfer Reform: The Role of Futurecasting
Collaboration Is Key to Successful Alternative Credential Creation
Readers Respond on Rigor

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 