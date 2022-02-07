SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Fostering Resilience Among College Students
February 7, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: John Lefebvre, professor of psychology at Wofford College, explores how bringing struggling students together to talk helps them heal. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Author explains book on the success of religious students | Inside Higher Ed
- A former president shares how he handled two different crises (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »