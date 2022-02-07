Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Fostering Resilience Among College Students

By

Doug Lederman
February 7, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: John Lefebvre, professor of psychology at Wofford College, explores how bringing struggling students together to talk helps them heal. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Protect and Promote Campus Civility
Next Week’s Community College Summit Agenda? Too Easy
Hoardicultural Studies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thoughts on "Leadership Matters"
When HyFlex Works
Doing the Reading
3 Questions for Duke Learning Innovation’s Kim Manturuk

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 