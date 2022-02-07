Print

Albany Students Seek to Strip Malatras of Severance Package

By

Emma Whitford
February 7, 2022
 
 

Students at the University of Albany are calling on the State University of New York system Board of Trustees to cut former chancellor Jim Malatras’s severance pay, the Albany Times Union reported.

Malatras, a former aide to ex-governor Andrew Cuomo, resigned as SUNY chancellor in January following controversy about his alleged “toxic management style” and text messages that showed him mocking a former colleague.

His severance package includes a one-year, paid-leave salary of $450,000 and a tenured faculty appointment at Empire State College—where he previously served as president—with a starting salary of $186,600, according to the Times Union.

The University at Albany Student Senate approved a resolution last week urging the board to take away Malatras’s severance package and reinvest the funds in the SUNY system. Bradley Hershenson, president of the SUNY Student Assembly and a member of the SUNY Board of Trustees, told the Times Union that other student leaders are considering the resolution.

