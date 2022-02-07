Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Legal Scholar Denied Visa to Teach in Hong Kong

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 7, 2022
 
 

An American legal scholar and expert on LGBTQ rights said he was denied a visa to teach human rights law at the University of Hong Kong, AFP reported. The scholar, Ryan Thoreson, said he has not been given an explanation for a visa denial: in absence of an explanation, he said it was difficult to know if the denial is related to his current employment as an LGBTQ rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, which regularly criticizes China’s human rights record.

The denial comes amid rising concerns about academic freedom in Hong Kong. Hong Kong immigration officials did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Protect and Promote Campus Civility
Next Week’s Community College Summit Agenda? Too Easy
Hoardicultural Studies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thoughts on "Leadership Matters"
When HyFlex Works
Doing the Reading
3 Questions for Duke Learning Innovation’s Kim Manturuk

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 