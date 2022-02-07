Print

State Department Cancels Fulbright From Afghanistan

By

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2022
 
 

The State Department on Friday said there would be no Fulbright Program for students from Afghanistan in 2022–23, CBS News reported. The program was to have paid for two years of student’s study toward a master’s degree in the U.S. The State Department cited “significant barriers impeding our ability to provide a safe exchange experience.”

The State Department informed the 140 Afghan semifinalists that the program was not taking place.

