West Virginia U Suspends Fraternity Over Hazing Allegations
West Virginia University announced Monday that it suspended a fraternity for a reported hazing incident in violation of the university’s student conduct code.
The interim suspension of the fraternity, Delta Chi, went into effect immediately and, among other restrictions, bars the fraternity from recruitment activities and attending and organizing social functions, the university said in a press release. The suspension will remain in place as the university investigates the allegations, which could be reviewed for criminal charges outside of the university’s code of conduct. The Office of Student Conduct sent letters to the chapter president and adviser outlining the specific allegations, which do not involve alcohol or controlled substances.
“I join the University’s administration, along with many others in the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, who are working to ensure we are acting in accordance with rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members, in our profound disappointment,” Matthew Richardson, director of the center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force, said in a statement.
