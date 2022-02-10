Dollywood Offers Employees Free Tuition, Fees and Books

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood will pay full tuition costs, fees and books for any employee who wants to further their education, the parks and resort company announced Tuesday.

Herschend Enterprises, Dollywood’s operating partner and the largest privately owned themed attractions corporation in the country, said the opportunity will be available starting Feb. 24 to all 11,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees at its 25 parks and resorts, WATE reported. Those include Dollywood Parks and Resorts in Tennessee, as well as Wild Adventures in Georgia, Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey and Silver Dollar City in Missouri.

Employees will be eligible for the benefit beginning their first day of work, and it applies to diploma, degree and certificate programs at 30 different institutions.

“Whether it’s to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees’ personal and professional growth, because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans,” said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises.

“We know when our hosts are happy and feel cared for that they are going to pass that along to our guests,” said Eugene Naughton, president of the Dollywood Company. “When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place.”