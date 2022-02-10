SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Empire of Time: Academic Minute
February 10, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Miriamne Krummel, professor of English and medieval studies at the University of Dayton, examines the history of how we count time. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Multiple suicides leave WPI reeling
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Boston College launches new student success efforts
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »