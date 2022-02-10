Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Empire of Time: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 10, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Miriamne Krummel, professor of English and medieval studies at the University of Dayton, examines the history of how we count time. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

HBCU Bomb Threats
as White Supremacist Violence
The Syllabus? It’s On
Engaging First-Gen Students’ Families
Is Critical to Their Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Associate-to-Bachelor’s Transfer: An Introduction
Stumbling Toward Inclusive Teaching
Lessons From a Cereal Box
3 Questions for Jacob Aguinaga, Learning Experience Designer at U-M
Is College for Everyone?
What Do Senior Administrators Do in Cabinet Meetings?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 