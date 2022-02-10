SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Minnesota Lifts Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Events
February 10, 2022
The University of Minnesota announced it is lifting a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for indoor events starting today, The Star Tribune reported.
The requirement has been in place since Jan. 26 and impacted athletic events across the entire university system.
The requirement applied to any event with the possibility of more than 200 people in attendance. It required those attending to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, taken under doctor’s supervision, within 72 hours of the event.
