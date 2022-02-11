SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Improvisation in an AI-Dominated World: Academic Minute
February 11, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Rich Pellegrin, assistant professor of music theory at the University of Florida, discusses the use of improv in realms other than comedy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
