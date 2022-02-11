Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Improvisation in an AI-Dominated World: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 11, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Rich Pellegrin, assistant professor of music theory at the University of Florida, discusses the use of improv in realms other than comedy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Tax the Rich (Universities)!
HBCU Bomb Threats
as White Supremacist Violence
The Syllabus? It’s On

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
‘The Long Game’ and the Nontraditional Academic Career
“Not Alone - The Best Advice I Can Give My Students”
Associate-to-Bachelor’s Transfer: An Introduction
Stumbling Toward Inclusive Teaching
Lessons From a Cereal Box

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 