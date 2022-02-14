Print

Education Department Clears Brigham Young of Title IX Violation

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2022
 
 

Brigham Young University is exempt from Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 in cases where the antidiscrimination law conflicts with the university’s religious doctrines, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has ruled, according to The Deseret News. As a result, the university was cleared of a complaint filed over its treatment of gay students. The complaint concerned the university’s removal of a section banning gay sex from its honor code in February 2020. The university clarified that gay people were still not permitted to have sex.

