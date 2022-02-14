Indiana Speaker of the House Leaves College Board

The Indiana Speaker of the House, Todd Huston, a Republican, has left his job as senior vice president of the College Board, amid criticism of his position opposing critical race theory, The Indianapolis Star reported. A College Board spokesman said, “Todd Huston concluded that the demands of both his role here and his elected position are not sustainable, and he wants to devote more time to his work in Indiana.” And Huston issued a statement that said, “Since taking on the role of House speaker, I’ve contemplated how I could best balance the tremendous level of responsibility required in my substantial role at the College Board and as a public servant. Ultimately, I decided to leave the College Board family.” A spokesperson for Huston said his decision to leave was not related to any legislation. He earned more than $460,000 from the College Board last year.

Democrats have been raising questions about his College Board role since he voted in favor of a bill that prohibits teachers from promoting certain “divisive concepts,” including that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to another and that any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, responsibility or any other form of psychological distress on account of those same characteristics.

Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party, called Huston a “walking conflict-of-interest” in a statement. “While him parting ways from the College Board is good for education overall,” the bill “is still alive and risks putting Indiana’s teacher shortage in overdrive,” she said.