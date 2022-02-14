Print

Michigan Man Sues for Name of Woman in Schlissel Affair

Emma Whitford
February 14, 2022
 
 

Charles Blackwell, a Farmington Hills, Mich., resident and activist, sued the University of Michigan for the name of the woman who had an affair with former university president Dr. Mark Schlissel, The Detroit News reported.

Blackwell originally filed a Freedom of Information Act request for an unredacted version of the emails between Schlissel and the unnamed woman, which the Board of Governors first released when it fired Schlissel last month. The university responded with another redacted version of those emails, stating that Michigan sunshine law “allows the University to refrain from disclosing information that would constitute an unwarranted invasion of an individual’s privacy.”

Blackwell says the public has a right to know the name of the woman because she and Schlissel used university funds “in furtherance of their romantic affair.”

A university spokesperson declined to comment to The Detroit News.

