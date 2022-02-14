Nebraska Regents Vote to Cut Kearney Philosophy Major

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted to cut the philosophy major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney at its Friday meeting, the Kearney Hub reported.

The philosophy major was on the chopping block due to a declining number of students in the program. Professors in the philosophy program previously accused UNK administration of lackluster efforts to grow the major and damaging its prospects by reducing the requirements for humanities courses in a change to UNK’s core curriculum.

UNK administrators cited a recommendation from Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education as part of its decision to recommend elimination of the program. CCPE expected the philosophy major to graduate seven students a year, though CCPE numbers shared with Inside Higher Ed show fewer than two philosophy graduates a year, on average, since the major was approved in 2004. Faculty contend, however, that double majors are wrongly excluded from the ranks of those graduating from UNK with philosophy degrees.

Students currently in the philosophy major will be allowed to complete their program, but new enrollments will not be accepted. UNK’s philosophy minor will remain in place.