Professor Admits He Defrauded International Students

Yue Liu, also known as Troy Liu, has admitted his guilt in a two-count “information with wire fraud” and engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction, the Justice Department announced.

As detailed in court documents, beginning in approximately April 2016 and continuing through at least November 2020, Liu, who was an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, “devised and executed a scheme to defraud. The essence of the scheme was to obtain money, through materially false promises and representations, from foreign students who were accepted into graduate programs at UWM. Liu promised foreign students that they would be part of a program run by an entity he controlled, which would pay expenses associated with their studies at UWM, including tuition and other costs. In reality, there was no such program affiliated with UWM, and UWM waived the students’ tuition because they were research assistants,” the Justice Department said.

Liu obtained more than $1.1 million in the scheme. He invested some of the fund in investment accounts and used some to pay off credit card debt.

The wire fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The unlawful monetary transaction count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Liu is no longer employed at the university, a spokeswoman told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.