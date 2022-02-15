SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
‘Using Data to Drive Student Success’: A Compilation
February 15, 2022
Inside Higher Ed has published a new print-on-demand editorial compilation, “Using Data to Drive Student Success.” The free collection of news articles and essays is available for download here.
On Wednesday, March 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will lead a webcast about the themes of this booklet. Please click here to register or find out more.
