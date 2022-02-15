SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Howard Women’s Lacrosse Team Verbally Abused at Away Game
Presbyterian College is investigating an incident in which students reportedly yelled “inappropriate and hateful comments, including racist remarks” at the visiting Howard University women’s lacrosse team outside the stadium on Friday, the South Carolina college said in a statement.
“First, let us be clear: No visitor to our campus should be subject to that kind of treatment, and this type of behavior is completely unacceptable,” read the statement, signed by the Presbyterian provost and the chairman of the school’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council. “It is in no way aligned with the expectations and values of the college. We apologize to the Howard University women’s lacrosse coach and her players, and we deeply regret the experience they had on our campus.”
The statement continued, “A student conduct investigation already has begun, and any student found responsible for this reprehensible behavior during the event on Friday will face consequences.”
Brian Silcott, the husband of Howard women’s lacrosse coach Karen Healy-Silcott, tweeted Friday that when his wife’s team arrived at Presbyterian, “They were greeted by a bunch of boys hurling obscene and threatening insults. This is the life of black female athletes.”
A spokesman from Howard, one of only two historically Black colleges and universities with a Division I women’s lacrosse team, told The Washington Post that the university was conducting its own interviews about the incident.
He shared with the Post a statement from Howard athletic director Kery Davis:
“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athletes were subjected to slurs and abusive language before the women’s lacrosse match on Friday vs. Presbyterian College. Howard does not condone such disgraceful behavior in any form, and the use of harmful language such as this runs counter to the values of this institution, which celebrates respect, diversity, and inclusion on its campus. We appreciate Presbyterian College’s initial response, and demand a thorough investigation be launched. We condemn this deplorable behavior, and will continually support, defend, and protect our Bison.”
