Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Sallie Mae Report Documents What Families Don’t Know on Paying for College

By

Scott Jaschik
February 15, 2022
 
 

A new report from Sallie Mae and Ipsos documents what families don’t know about paying for college. Among the results:

  • While nearly three-quarters of families (74 percent) have started thinking about how they will cover the cost of higher education by the time their child is a high school junior, fewer than half of college-bound families (44 percent) are very or somewhat familiar with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Only 62 percent of families plan to complete the FAFSA, with 29 percent feeling it’s a waste of time if the family makes too much money.
  • Nearly half of families (45 percent) believe scholarships are only available for students with exceptional grades or abilities.
  • While about half of families (54 percent) are familiar with financial aid offers from colleges and universities, 37 percent of them don’t know what information is included in these offers.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Avoiding Racial Justice
Not Only in the NFL
Tax the Rich (Universities)!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How Colleges and Universities Search for Senior Leaders
Two Salaries That Tell a Story
Strategies for Combating Unconscious Bias in the Academy
Neither Rubber Stamp nor Rogue
On Electric Cars and Ed-Tech Innovation
Can Silicon Valley Reinvent Education?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 