Achieving the Dream Announces New Equity Statement

Achieving the Dream, an organization focused on community college student success, released a new equity statement Tuesday calling on the more than 300 community colleges in the organization’s network to more intentionally focus on equity.

“We expect ATD Network colleges to honor their institutional responsibilities to create and invest in thriving local communities by leveraging their leadership positions to actualize social, economic, and racial justice,” said the statement released at the organization’s annual conference, which was virtual. “Through bold actions, colleges must transform their practices to target and eliminate specific barriers to student success and address their students’ needs by centering equity within their local context.”

The purpose of the statement is to “set the direction we expect our colleges to navigate: a direction that reinforces an institution-wide commitment to transformational change that eliminates systemic barriers, addresses student needs, and increases social justice and equity,” Karen Stout, president and CEO of the organization, said in an introductory letter accompanying the release.