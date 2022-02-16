Report: Faculty and Administration Views on Shaping Learning

The American of Association Colleges and Universities on Wednesday released “On the Same Page? Administrator and Faculty Views on What Shapes College Learning and Student Success.” The report looks at how common learning outcomes, equity goals and specific educational experiences and assessment practices impact undergraduate learning and student success. Key findings, which are based on a late-2020 survey of some 700 higher education professionals, include that faculty members report relatively high levels of uncertainty about campus student success efforts, that relatively few institutions report setting equity goals, that civic skills rank low among campus priorities and that outcomes on mind-sets, aptitudes and dispositions are valued but largely relegated to the co-curriculum.

“There is much in this wide-ranging report that can inform campus practices in support of student learning and success,” said report co-author Ashley Finley, AAC&U’s vice president of research, “but the need for better and broader communication is at the heart of so many of the findings. Overall, this report points to an urgency for getting those conversations going sooner rather than later and for making them inclusive of multiple stakeholders.”

The report recommends elevating the importance of civic skills and global learning; more intentionally focusing curricula on developing student mind-sets, aptitudes and dispositions; establishing equity goals; and increasing transparency.