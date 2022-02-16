Print

U of Arizona Students Accused of Littering at Tucson Mosque

Maria Carrasco
February 16, 2022
 
 

Members of the Islamic Center of Tucson are asking the University of Arizona to intervene after residents of an off-campus student apartment building were seen throwing trash onto the center’s property, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

The issue of students littering the mosque from Sol Y Luna apartments, an off-campus private luxury student housing complex across the street, has been ongoing for years, with the most recent incident happening this month. Video footage from the mosque’s security system shows unidentified students dropping boxes from apartment balconies onto the mosque. The mosque experienced a similar incident in the fall, when residents of the same complex threw glass bottles and cans into the center’s parking lot. Muhammad Zaki, the center’s outreach director, told the Daily Star that he worries the falling debris could injure pedestrians and patrons of the mosque.

Nelson Properties, which owns Sol Y Luna apartments, told the Daily Star it has reported the incident to local law enforcement. Zaki said while the apartments aren’t official University of Arizona property, he believes that the university should step in because “the Islamic Center has been there longer than many of these students have been alive.” The University of Arizona did not respond to the Daily Star’s request for comment.

