SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UT Austin Council Approves Academic Freedom Statement on CRT
The University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council this week passed a resolution affirming academic freedom and the faculty’s right to teach critical race theory and gender justice, 41 to 5 with three abstentions. The council’s Committee of Counsel on Academic Freedom and Responsibility and UT Austin’s Councils for Racial and Ethnic Equity and Diversity and for LGBTQ+ Access, Equity and Inclusion endorsed the resolution. Andrea Gore, Vacek Chair in Pharmacology at UT Austin and chair of the council’s academic freedom committee, said, “I think it’s a very powerful statement when the entire academic freedom and equity community comes together in this way.”
UT Austin’s resolution is based on a template resolution called “Defending Academic Freedom to Teach About Race and Gender Justice and Critical Race Theory.” More than a dozen faculty senates already have adopted or are considering adopting the template-based resolution, which says that the given senate “resolutely rejects any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate university curriculum on any matter, including matters related to racial and social justice, and will stand firm against encroachment on faculty authority by the legislature or the Boards of Trustees.” The template was written by three professors who are working with the African American Policy Forum, in collaboration with the American Association of University Professors.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Georgia regents tap Sonny Perdue for system chancellor
- New presidents or provosts: Gardner-Webb Georgetown Lincoln Permian Basin Rochester SUNY Korea UT-Ar…
- Enrollment freeze looms at UC Berkeley amid legal battle
- Chatham U expected to adopt a tenure system again
- 3 Questions for Nina Huntemann, Chegg’s New Chief Academic Officer | Learning Innovation
Most Shared Stories
- Harvard accused of ignoring reports against anthropologist
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 10 ways to strengthen connections with students so they feel seen
- UC Santa Cruz just the latest college to close its bookstore
- More states may require FAFSAs for high school graduation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »