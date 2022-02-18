Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Death Care: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 18, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Staci Zavattaro, professor of public administration at the University of Central Florida, says people who work in this area are feeling the strain. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Discourse on Method
Don’t Look Up: Higher Education’s Missing Science/Tech Leaders
Who Knew? 5 Surprises
About Accreditation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Markets and Morals
3 Questions for Michael Graham on his Dissertation on OPMs
Open Standards Bridging the Gap in Lifelong Learning
Readers Respond on the Demographic Cliff
Social-Emotional Learning Can Help College Students Navigate the Pandemic’s Disruptions
Administrators, How Would You Use a Professional Sabbatical?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 