Parent Receives 15 Months in Prison

John Wilson, one of two parents convicted in the admissions scandal in October, was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday. His sentence was the longest of any parent in the scandal. He was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 400 hours of community service and pay a fine of $200,000. In 2013, Wilson agreed to pay Rick Singer $220,000 to arrange his son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit. The scheme involved presenting Wilson’s son to USC’s subcommittee on athletic admissions using a water polo profile that included fabricated credentials, awards and swim times.