SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Parent Receives 15 Months in Prison
February 18, 2022
John Wilson, one of two parents convicted in the admissions scandal in October, was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday. His sentence was the longest of any parent in the scandal. He was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, perform 400 hours of community service and pay a fine of $200,000. In 2013, Wilson agreed to pay Rick Singer $220,000 to arrange his son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit. The scheme involved presenting Wilson’s son to USC’s subcommittee on athletic admissions using a water polo profile that included fabricated credentials, awards and swim times.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
- Five surprises about accreditation (opinion)
- Why everyone in higher education is a 'data person'
- Teaching students to think critically (opinion)
- The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
Most Shared Stories
- Florida bill would require colleges to change accreditors
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- U.S. House passes Pell expansion but excludes online education
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »