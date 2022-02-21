SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Justice Department Plans to Change China Initiative
February 21, 2022
The Justice Department is planning to make major changes in the China Initiative, including retiring the name, The New York Times reported. The program is designed to prevent groups in the U.S., including professors, from illegally helping China. Many faculty groups have opposed the initiative as a program that has created unfair bias against Chinese American professors. One likely change would be to treat failing to report ties to China as a civil matter, not a criminal matter, in most cases.
