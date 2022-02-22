SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Michigan Coach Slaps Wisconsin Assistant Coach
February 22, 2022
The University of Michigan’s head coach for the men’s basketball team, Juwan Howard, slapped Joe Krabbenhoft, a University of Wisconsin at Madison assistant coach, in the head during the postgame handshake line, leading to a scrum between the two teams, The New York Times reported.
The altercation followed Wisconsin’s 77-to-63 victory over Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Howard was angry over Wisconsin calling a time-out as the game was finishing, with Wisconsin way ahead.
As punishment for the altercation, Howard could be suspended for up to two games and fined $10,000 by the Big Ten, which said it was aware of the incident.
There are already calls for Michigan to fire Howard.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus | Learning Innovation
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Dos and Don'ts for writing a cover letter for the academic job market (opinion)
- Vice President Resigns After Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution
- College endowments boomed in fiscal year 2021, study shows
Most Shared Stories
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Does calculus count for too much in admissions? | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- College doesn't always result in higher earnings, data show
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »