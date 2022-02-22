Print

Michigan Coach Slaps Wisconsin Assistant Coach

Scott Jaschik
The University of Michigan’s head coach for the men’s basketball team, Juwan Howard, slapped Joe Krabbenhoft, a University of Wisconsin at Madison assistant coach, in the head during the postgame handshake line, leading to a scrum between the two teams, The New York Times reported.

The altercation followed Wisconsin’s 77-to-63 victory over Michigan Sunday afternoon.

Howard was angry over Wisconsin calling a time-out as the game was finishing, with Wisconsin way ahead.

As punishment for the altercation, Howard could be suspended for up to two games and fined $10,000 by the Big Ten, which said it was aware of the incident.

There are already calls for Michigan to fire Howard.

