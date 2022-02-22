N.C. State Removes Word ‘Dixie’ From Alma Mater

North Carolina State University has voted to remove the word “Dixie” from the university’s alma mater. The first line of the song has been changed from “Where the winds of Dixie softly blow” to “Where the Southern winds so softly blow.”

Randy Woodson, chancellor of the university, released a letter that explained the change. He wrote, “Traditions remain an important part of NC State. Those traditions must reflect who we are today and what we hope to achieve. As an institution of higher learning founded on a land-grant mission, we have a responsibility to continually educate ourselves and those who pass through our doors to unite against intolerance, model inclusivity, and advance the dignity and power of diversity. Making this change is simply the right thing to do.”