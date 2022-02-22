SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
N.C. State Removes Word ‘Dixie’ From Alma Mater
North Carolina State University has voted to remove the word “Dixie” from the university’s alma mater. The first line of the song has been changed from “Where the winds of Dixie softly blow” to “Where the Southern winds so softly blow.”
Randy Woodson, chancellor of the university, released a letter that explained the change. He wrote, “Traditions remain an important part of NC State. Those traditions must reflect who we are today and what we hope to achieve. As an institution of higher learning founded on a land-grant mission, we have a responsibility to continually educate ourselves and those who pass through our doors to unite against intolerance, model inclusivity, and advance the dignity and power of diversity. Making this change is simply the right thing to do.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Arguments for and Against Bringing Students Back to Campus | Learning Innovation
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Dos and Don'ts for writing a cover letter for the academic job market (opinion)
- Vice President Resigns After Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution
- College endowments boomed in fiscal year 2021, study shows
Most Shared Stories
- Anthropologist says she's being punished for views on bones
- Does calculus count for too much in admissions? | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- College doesn't always result in higher earnings, data show
- Florida State professors say their building is killing them
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »