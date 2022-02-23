Print

Economic Insecurity and Support for Social Transfers: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
February 23, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week: Wei-Teng Yen, assistant professor of government, explains why support for social transfer programs can hinge on the words used to describe them. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

