Curry College Shifts to Remote Learning Again After New Threats

Curry College held all courses remotely on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week after officials discovered a threat to Black people on campus that specifically mentioned Feb. 22, according to a spokesperson, The Boston Globe reported.

The college first shifted to remote learning on Wednesday, Feb. 16, a day after college officials announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for instances of vandalism and graffiti on campus. Curry, which is located in Milton, Mass., has experienced several instances of vandalism and graffiti since Jan. 27, including drawings of swastikas and use of anti-Semitic language and threats against Black community members. Faculty Chair Bill Nancarrow previously told Inside Higher Ed that students and faculty attended classes online Tuesday because a threat targeted that date, but that students and faculty members have had the option to attend remotely since the vandalism began.

“Curry College is an inclusive community where embracing differences is essential to creating a safe and welcoming environment for exploration and learning, as well as personal and professional growth,” Curry College said in a statement to the Globe. “It is therefore both enormously disheartening and disturbing that our school community continues to be violated by hateful symbols and threats.”

Curry College officials told WGBH, a public radio station in Boston, that former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis is helping the college with security amid the vandalism and graffiti. James O’Neil, deputy chief of the Milton Police Department, said the department has “dramatically increased” marked cruiser patrols at the college, according to the Globe.