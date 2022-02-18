Print

Curry College Offers $10K Reward to Help Arrest Vandals

Maria Carrasco
February 18, 2022
 
 

Curry College is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for nine instances of vandalism and graffiti found on the Massachusetts campus, including swastikas, anti-Semitic language and threats against Black community members, CBS Boston reported.

The college announced the reward after two messages were found in a bathroom and the laundry room of a residence hall this week. One of the messages included a threat to the Black campus community, and the other had racist language and a swastika. Over the past several weeks, local police have been investigating multiple cases of vandalism and graffiti on campus. The college has increased the police presence on campus and added two security cameras in the student center and one in a first-year residence hall, where the threat was made to Black people. Curry is also offering students flexible learning options because of the vandalism and threats, with classes being offered online through Saturday, NBC Boston reported.

“We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming, and diverse place of learning,” Curry College said in a statement. “We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to our community, and importantly to any and all individuals directly affected.”

