COVID-19’s Impact on Undocumented Immigrants: Academic Minute
February 25, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week: Stephanie McNulty, professor of government and Latin American and Latinx studies, explores the pandemic’s effects on one vulnerable population. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
