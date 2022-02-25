Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Leader Picked for White House Office on HBCUs

By

Scott Jaschik
February 25, 2022
 
 

Dietra Trent will become the leader of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday. A graduate of Hampton University, she has worked in Virginia education in large part on behalf of disadvantaged students. Most recently, she served in several leadership positions at George Mason University, including as chief of staff and interim vice president for compliance, diversity and ethics. In 2016, Trent was appointed Virginia’s secretary of education. Prior to her appointment, she served as deputy secretary of education.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Supporting Refugee Students’ Higher Ed Potential
Lessons From the Struggle
Against the Old McCarthyism
Goodbye Red Scare, Hello Ed Scare

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Student Views: What Can They Tell Us About Vertical Transfer?
Glad to Have Been Corrected
‘The Super Age’ and Our Aging Higher Ed Workforce
Down With ROI
What an Early-1960s Nursery School Can Teach Us About Pedagogy and Instructional Design
A Hole in the ADA

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 