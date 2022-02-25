SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Leader Picked for White House Office on HBCUs
February 25, 2022
Dietra Trent will become the leader of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday. A graduate of Hampton University, she has worked in Virginia education in large part on behalf of disadvantaged students. Most recently, she served in several leadership positions at George Mason University, including as chief of staff and interim vice president for compliance, diversity and ethics. In 2016, Trent was appointed Virginia’s secretary of education. Prior to her appointment, she served as deputy secretary of education.
